Southway Bridge work continues

An excavator is used to scrap away at a layer of asphalt on the westbound lanes of the Southway Bridge as work continues on repaving the bridge. The official temperature in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley briefly hit 100 degrees Monday, and could climb as high as 103 today. The extended forecast can be found on Page 10A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

An excavator is used to scrap away at a layer of asphalt on the westbound lanes of the Southway Bridge as work continues on repaving the bridge. The official temperature in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley briefly hit 100 degrees Monday, and could climb as high as 103 today. The extended forecast can be found on Page 10A.

Recommended for you