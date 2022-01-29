Southway boat ramp construction to start Monday

The Southway boat ramp on Snake River Avenue in Lewiston will be closed for three weeks starting Monday so a contractor can complete long-awaited repairs.
A project several years ago to replace and realign the docks at the popular recreational site uncovered gaps in the concrete ramp that posed a hazard for boat trailers, leading Nez Perce County to close half of the ramp for safety reasons. Officials initially hoped repairs could be completed during the winter of 2020, but issues such as securing all the proper permits to work in the river prolonged the process, according to County Commissioner Don Beck.
“Any time that you have a salmon or steelhead in the water, you’ve got a lot of extra permits that you’ve got to have,” Beck said. “When you deal with the (U.S. Army) Corps of Engineers in anadromous water, it’s going to take a few years.”
Anadromous fish like salmon and steelhead swim up rivers from the sea to spawn, and are protected by multiple government agencies. The construction will therefore require special measures like a silt fence perimeter in the water to help keep the sediment out of the main Snake River waterway. Beck said contractor J&M Reiner Construction of Clarkston will also pump so-called “turbid” water that is full of silt out of the project area when required.
He also noted that filling in the gap isn’t the only repair required. A more extensive evaluation of the ramp discovered that some of the sections of concrete have not stayed put since they were first poured.
“The connections between the four different slabs in there aren’t tied well together,” he said. “So they were kind of migrating. We have gaps anywhere from a foot to six inches. We’re going to shore all that up and it should be in great shape by the time we’re finished.”
The ramp will be closed for the duration of the project. But its capacity will be doubled once it reopens, allowing two users to put in or take out their boats at the same time. The contract for the work is set at $148,000.
Beck said J&M Reiner Construction has experience working within waterways, including other projects on boat ramps and dams. The company will use a thick mix of concrete that can be laid under the water’s surface. It also shouldn’t mix with the river water.
Even though the project has now been in the works for about three years, the county has always planned to do the work during the winter because there are fewer fish in the water and boaters who use the ramp.
“It’s a good time of the year to do it,” Beck said. “There’s a few steelhead fishermen out there, but I think it’s minimal. It’s going to make it real nice. People will be able to use both sides of that ramp, instead of just one side. It’s been a long time coming, and I appreciate people because they’ve been very patient. We’ll get it finished, and this year they’ll really be able to have fun out there.”
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com.