Sound your horns<text></text><text>ABOVE: A caravan of first responders sounds its horns and tosses candy to people lining Craigmont’s main drag during the town’s annual June Picnic on Saturday. RIGHT: A pair of siblings cover their ears as the first responders blare their horns on the town’s Main Street.</text>
Craigmont firefighter Bob Sansel, center, poses with VFW Post #10043 Commander Doug Welch, left, and Life Member David Jacks after receiving Idaho’s VFW Firefighter of the Year Award during Craigmont’s annual June Picnic on Saturday.
A pair of siblings cover their ears as a parade of first responders blare their horns during Craigmont’s annual June Picnic on Saturday.
Craigmont firefighter Bob Sansel, right, surprisingly receives Idaho’s VFW Firefighter of the Year Award from VFW Post 10043 Commander Doug Welch during Craigmont’s annual June Picnic on Saturday.
Kids line up to turn in the ping pong balls they collected for cash after the ping pong ball drop during Craigmont’s annual June Picnic on Saturday.
Kids participating in the wheelbarrow race scurry toward the finish line during the Craigmont’s annual June Picnic on Saturday.
during the annual Craigmont June Picnic in Craigmont on Saturday.
Grangeville Border Days royalty Emma Roach waves to the crowd as the parade makes its way down Craigmont’s main drag during the annual Craigmont June Picnic on Saturday.
Flag barriers lead the parade during the Craigmont’s annual June Picnic on Saturday.
Kids joyously jump to grab candy out of the air as the parade makes its way down Craigmont’s Main Street during the annual June Picnic on Saturday.
Journey Heartburg, 4, of Nezperce, screams with excitement as a parade makes its way down Main Street during Craigmont’s annual June Picnic on Saturday.