Happy Halloween! What are your favorite things about today’s holiday (Halloween)?
Posted on Facebook on Monday
Happy Halloween! What are your favorite things about today’s holiday (Halloween)?
Posted on Facebook on Monday
JENNIFER OPDAHL: Costumes! Specifically it’s the only day in the year I’ll see a penguin driving a Toyota.
NATHAN HUFFAKER: It’s the only day that I can be seen in public in my True Form and people will think that it’s just a costume.
NIKI PLOUFFE: Baking, honoring The Ancestors, decorating, dressing up, and having fun with my kids!
VERONICA BOWEN: I love to see everyone’s creativity with costumes and home decorating.
CHARLOTTE ASH: Anything with Snoopy involved can’t be all bad. And Christians making a big deal about a pagan holiday is always funny.
ESS FLETCH: It was my Grampas Birthday so it’s a memory day for me.
MARY DOHERTY: Living in the same home for 38 years in the hot hood and getting second generation trick or treaters. Love the families all dressed up.
MELINDA LANDRUS: Decorations and dressing up!
CHELBY MITCHELL SARLUND: I love candy corn.
CALANDRA DELL: The excitement and joy it brings my daughter and friends, as well as people having fun with creative costumes.
JESS DELP: It’s my birthday.
DEBBIE WARNER: Dressing up in a costume!!
SARAH SHOWERS: Just one more day before my birthday!
CHANDRA BERG: All the costumes. Seeing everyone all dressed up and the excitement on the little faces.
MICKI HOLTHAUS: Baking.
SUSAN ROBERTSON O’BRIEN: It’s not a holiday.
JIM DIXON: MIDTERM ELECTIONS are just days away!!!!
ZEKE ULREY: It’s a break from all the bad tattoos replacing them with bad FAKE tattoos.
SCOTT NORDEN: Sure the Hell ain’t candy corn!
MARIO MURILLO: You can call yourself Lucifer and people be laughin’ about it.
JESS SCIBEK: It’s hard for the media to lie about this one.. wait there’s the old “drugs swapped in for candy” fake scam you guys pull. Nevermind.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.