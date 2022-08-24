Q. Lewiston-Clarkston Valley students in kindergarten through 12th grade will start the school year Wednesday. What was your favorite part of being a schoolkid?
Posted on Tuesday on Facebook.
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 95F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 24, 2022 @ 1:46 am
Q. Lewiston-Clarkston Valley students in kindergarten through 12th grade will start the school year Wednesday. What was your favorite part of being a schoolkid?
Posted on Tuesday on Facebook.
JANESTA DE: Starting school AFTER Labor Day!
KATHLEEN MANWARING-STEINWAND: New crayons, New pencils and lots of paper.
NIKI PLOUFFE: Going home. Kids can be cruel. Teachers, too.
ANGELA CASPER KIRK: No more Gardening or mowing lawn.
LISA LIETZKE: New school supplies and school clothes.
HEATHER HAUSEN: Graduation.
DYANNE DYER ROBERTS: Seeing all my friends again!
———
Q. Are you a dog person or a cat person? Why?
Posted on Thursday on Facebook.
MARVIN REMACLE: Both, love my fur kids!!
DYANNE DYER ROBERTS: Dogs are more loving than cats but are fun to watch!
THOMAS A. HENNIGAN: Neither now. Can’t take outliving another one.
TERRY OLSON: Luv’em both!
CHANDRA BERG: Both. They both are wonderful companions.
KARLA NELSON: Cat, they don’t bark.
KATT WILTZIUS: Both. Dogs are fun loving and are super cute when excited. Cats are laid back but have fun personalities.
SARA WILLIAMS: Cat, dog, elephant,fish. All animals are awesome!
DAREK VANSCOTTER: Cat. They poop in box.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.