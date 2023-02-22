If there was only one thing about modern life you could change, what would it be?
Posted Tuesday on Facebook
If there was only one thing about modern life you could change, what would it be?
Posted Tuesday on Facebook
MARIO MURILLO: It’s a tossup between “woke” politics and cancer I mean cancel culture, get rid of em’ both.
OMNIPOTENT Q BEAR: Abolish religion.
JEANE HICKMAN-CHURCH: Comment threads! Too much hate coming out of those keyboards.
JENNIFER-CARLOS LEON: Take away social media.
ZEKE ULREY: Bad tattoos and ridiculous jacked up trucks permeating the LCV.
DANNY TIETZ: Frosting both sides of mini wheats! It’s 2023, we should have figured this out by now.
TAUNIA SOLDERS: Two things... 1) The political animosity and the 24 hour “news” channels that fuel it. 2) More in person connections with friends & family & real conversations, less social media. I think we’d have less unhappy, disgruntled people.
DAREK VANSCOTTER: Capitalism being the dominant economic system.
BRIAN COUGHENOUR: Social media.
LEIGHTON TEEM: Lewiston property tax.
PAUL SEGREN: The isolation created by electronic screens.
CHARLOTTE ASH: People would be more resilient and kind, and less gullible and angry. That would solve a lot of other problems.
RYAN DUNN: 90% of the bs in the media trying to push their agenda.
BRADLEY CROMER: Accountability.
SHAROL A MARCEC: I would like to disappear medical insurance companies.
DENISE KAY: The overprotection of criminals and bullies. Punishments for abusing and mistreating others, committing crimes, selling drugs, etc seem to be getting lighter every year.
JENNIFER OPDAHL: That when people lie, their pants would literally catch on fire.
RANDY BEAN: Have a newspaper delivered 7 days a week!
BOB WONDER: Term limits.
ANCA ATWOOD: Nutritional education.
ALEXANDER PIAZZA: It’s a hard choice between eliminating greed, tribalism or corruption.
JILL CALKINS WILKS: Just about everything!!!
SARAH SHOWERS: Stores/businesses being closed on Sundays.
TERRI HALSEY: I would make cell phones back to just phones, not what they are today.
PAT HANSON: Drugs and alcohol use!
PETE EULER: No more social media of any kind.
MICHAEL LEYVAS: My current location.
TRACY VAUGHN: Half the population?
CATHLEEN GILl: Ending mass shootings.
EDDIE GRAINGER JR: Parenting. Be involved.
MARIE ENGLEDOW SMITH: Health Care, everyone, every age, around the world, should be universal.
JAY BO MAIURI: Verified election system with a voter ID.
DAWN BALL: One parent home to raise the kids.
DYLAN PROFITT: Coherent Executive Leadership.
JEFF ZIMMERMAN: Our political system.
CHRISSY HUNT: Medical insurance companies denying needed surgeries.
DALLON WHEELER SR.: Today’s music!!.... Reality shows!!
TODD SAEGER: “Jetsons” flying cars.
DARLENE LAMBERT: The idiots in the government who are just there for themselves- no more career politicians.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today to receive the Rundown, a curated collection of the week's top sports stories assembled every Monday by Tribune sports editor Donn Walden.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.