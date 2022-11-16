Today is Veterans Day. What do you think is the best way to honor veterans?
Posted on Facebook on Friday
LORIS JAIN PROFITT: Respect & appreciate their service while also respecting our country and the constitution they swore to defend and protect. Our best thanks is to be good citizens working together to make American (& the world) a better place.
MELISSA CHANDLER: Honor them by standing for what they fought for.
DYANNE DYER ROBERTS: Appreciate what they have done for our freedom!
JANE GIVENS MUELLER: Thank them for their service.
CHARLOTTE ASH: Not take our democracy for granted and stop being “us” and “them”. We are all AMERICANS.
ANGELA CASPER KIRK: Everyday we should be honoring them. A simple thank you for your service in passing. Quietly paying for their meal. Easing their wife and children’s burden by being supportive neighbors and communities. I said thank you for your service to a marine a while back. He simply put it this way. “I would protect my home with my life. I protect my country the same way. It is my honor.”
ZEKE ULREY: The greatest manner in which our citizenry can support Veterans is to vote for leadership that doesn’t use their service callously.
VICKIE FADNESS: Provide all the support they need!
MERRITT BURTON: Increase funding and improve service at the VA, massive funding for mental health outreach, end stigmatizing PTSD. Reverse the asinine “some people just aren’t strong enough” narrative started by the one I’m tired of naming. #22aday.
TAMMY JACKSON WARD: Be the American worth fighting for!
JACKIE ARNETT: Pay it forward every chance we get!
SHERENA WATSON TELLY: Appreciate and support them all year long.
SARAH SHOWERS: Be s good citizen.
SHARON LEDBETTER: Be an American worth “dying” for.
BRADLEY CROMER: Make sure they have the same medical benefits as politicians.
SANDY TARBOX: Stop making more of them.
KAREN DAU: Be careful not to glorify war.
TACIE JOHNSON: Putting flags on fallen soldiers graves who cant celebrate today.
What is your favorite kind of soup to eat when the weather gets chilly?
Posted on Facebook on Thursday
MICHELLE HANSEN: I can’t choose, I make a different one every Sunday! #soupersunday.
CHARLOTTE ASH: A good beef stew with homemade rolls.
CHRISTINA J BRANDO-SUBIS: Tomato Bros’ salsa corn chowder.
DONNA HOFFMAN: Homemade hamburger soup (almost a stew)!
KUNJANA YUBHAN YUG LAILA: Ramen noodles soup with added scallion chopped, coriander chopped, bits of bacon sprinkled and a poached egg.
REBECCA FROMDAHL SNODGRASS: A steaming bowl of Pho always hits the spot!
CHANDRA BERG: Depends on my mood. But homemade is the best way to go.
DYANNE DYER ROBERTS: Tomato with grilled cheese sandwich!
JOANIE CAIMI FARRELL: Taco Soup
BECKY HART: Potato soup!
KATHY JOHNSON: None, no soup ever. Soup is a four-letter word. Please do not say it in my presence. Phewy, yuck, yuck. LOL.
RANDY CANNON: Tortilla from El Sombrero !!!!!!!!!!!!!
STUART JOHNSON: Turkey noodle soup or chili.
SARAH SHOWERS: Homemade cream of potato with a grilled cheese sandwich.
JAMES WALK: Chicken and dumplings
LISA HECHTNER: Homemade chicken tortilla soup.
ADRIAAN GEURTSEN: Pea soup with sausage slices or ham.
PAM PALMER: Potato and ham, beef stew, chicken noodle. My instant pot is rarely unplugged from now until spring.
NAN ASH: Chipotle garlic roasted butternut squash soup with toasted pepitas and a crema drizzle on top!
AMY MCFARLAND: Chicken Chili Enchilada.
ANGELA CASPER KIRK: Home made creamy potato soup with bacon or ham added.