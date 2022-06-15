What is something you believed as a child that you’ve since wised up about?
Posted on Saturday on Facebook
JESSE HART: I remember my math teacher telling me I needed to know how to do long division by hand because nobody was going to carry a calculator in their pocket everywhere & everyday. I say, typing this now on my cell phone which is also a calculator among a thousand other uses.
GARY D. SMITH: The media gave us all the news, not just their spin.
KIMBERLY HUGHES: If you ate pop rocks and drank soda your cheeks would explode.
TONYA DELPHOUS: That the grooved lines on a stick shift were so blind people could drive in the correct gear.
VAL ODONNELL: That potatoes are not served with with every dinner in other households. My mom must have really liked them?
VON MASON: Everything that was printed in a history book about the 20th century.
GWENDOLYN JOHNSON YATES: Not every family is like mine!
TAMMY WIDMAN JOHNSON: That all people were caring.
BIGMAC ATTACK: Appleseeds will grow in your tummy.
TUCKER CREWSE: That lady justice was blind!! Today she peeks to see what political party you belong to!!
FRANKLIN WHITE: That the US is the best country in the world.
COLETTE POLEGAY: If you stepped on the sidewalk crack it would break your Mommas back, babies were delivered by a bird, many many more.
MACENZIE FARRIS: Coffee turned your belly button brown lol.
MANDY BARNER: That if you told a lie dragonflies would sew your mouth shut.
SAMANTHA HOWELL: Snipes are real birds. In fact, there are many types of snipes!
VALERIE DICK: I couldn’t wait to be a grown-up.
BUFFI RICHARDSON: Remember when Rudolph would fly over Lewiston at Xmas time? And the helicopter above him was only there to get pictures of him to get evidence that he is real, that Santa is real! Well sadly that wasn’t true. How ever I still keep that Xmas spirit alive! I’m glad I once believed in Rudolph. Im glad I had a good childhood!
BELLA GRAVES: My grandpa used to tell me that earwigs would crawl in your ears and make you go deaf and start a little ear wig family in your ear. Still possible but I haven’t had it happen like I thought I would.
DAWN WILSON: On the car wing windows was etched “LOF safety glass.” These were my dad’s initials. I thought he stamped every window.
GLEN BALDWIN: My school attendance was part of my “permanent record” and would follow me my entire life.
MARTY DOHERTY: You had to wait 30 minutes to swim after eating.
BETTY LOU CARLSON: Eating raw cookie dough gives you worms lol.
TREVOR MCCARTHY: If you didn’t put your tongue in the hole of a lost tooth, it would grow a gold tooth.
LUCIE MURPHY: I thought the world was in black and white until Dorothy went over the rainbow. Because all the old movies my mom loved were in black and white, and photos were all black and white too...lol.