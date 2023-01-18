What’s your favorite food to eat for breakfast?
Posted Tuesday on Facebook
JOHN WINN: Eggs over easy. Milk.
JANE GIVENS MUELLER: Scramble with the works!
ANGIE BALDUS: Biscuits and gravy, especially from Mind Your Biscuits & Gravy.
SUSAN ROBERTSON O’BRIEN: Homemade corned beef hash with a couple eggs over medium and sourdough toast with coffee.
GLEN BALDWIN: You have a choice?
LARRY BERREMAN: Sausage.
GARY BUCHANAN: Bacon and eggs, toast, strong black coffee.
ADRIAAN GEURTSEN: Eggs Benedict.
DAREK VANSCOTTER: Over-Easy Eggs; Bacon (Crispy); Skillet Potatoes w/onions; Texas Toast (Buttered); Fresh-Squeezed Orange Juice.
JAN STELLJES SCHEUERMAN: Bacon.
VERNA FISCHER: Sausage and egg muffin with banana and blueberries coffee with avocado spread and grated cheese.
DYANNE DYER ROBERTS: If my cousin is around it’s Sourdough pancakes!
LOUISE KLINE BACON: Hazels- waffles & more!
SHANE DINKEL: Waffles and More...
LES CLEVELAND: Eggs hash browns ham.
TERRI HALSEY: Anything I do not have to cook.
JUDI WUTZKE: Avocado toast or eggs benedict.
CALANDRA DELL: You can’t go wrong with coffee and bacon!
SHARI JANOWSKI: Something cooked by someone other than me.
TRISHA GRAENING: Biscuits and sausage gravy with an Ober medium egg on top.
BRADLEY H LOBDELL SR.: Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage.
SUE ELLEN NOVAK: Bagel. Real ones that are boiled…..that don’t exist around this area.
PATTI SABINS: Eggs, toast and hashbrowns.
LES SPLATER: Eggs Benedict!!
PRISCILLA ARTHUR: Sausage (patty), eggs (over easy), hashbrowns and toast (wheat).
SHERYL PIZZADILI: Hot Italian sausage, wrapped in Italian bread with spicy mustard.
VERONICA BOWEN: Hash browns, over medium eggs and cfs... yummy!
MARINA ANDLANNY FUGATE: Spagetti.
LORETTA ANDERSON: Mmm, bacon, of course, hash browns, eggs over easy and whole wheat toast.
BILLIE JOHNSTONE: I always order the same thing: Two eggs over medium, hash browns, sausage links, and whole wheat toast. Sometimes I get a sausage patty.
AMBER BOERNER: Chicken Fried Steak with Gravy. Especially at the Farmer’s Market Restaurant at Homestead!!
DALLON WHEELER SR.: Sausage links.... three eggs (overeasy) .... Tabasco..hashbrowns (crisp) .... white toast (buttered no margarine... by all means no margarine!!!) ... pineapple juice....
PATTY GREGG: “Half the Farm” at Waffles n More!
ROBYNHAWK KWE: Cottage cheese and applesauce.
RALEIGH J. ELLENWOOD: Biscuits and gravy.
KATHY ELLIOTT: Coffee.
ESS FLETCH: Eggs Benedict.
KATHLEEN MANWARING-STEINWAND: Pancake with 2 eggs on top.
SHANNON CONNERLEY OLSEN: Coffee.
