Have you turned on your furnace yet?
Posted TO Facebook on Oct. 12
Andrea Sotin: Only in the car. House holding strong.
Dyanne Dyer Roberts: Oil stove for sure! Dogs and cat wants to lay in front of it!
Kathleen Pignotti-Vendetti: NO, I refuse lol. Sitting here bundled up.
Tena Williams: Been running mine or my wood stove in Elk River off and on for about 6 weeks now.
Zeke Ulrey: It will be 58°F inside my domicile before I acquiesce.
Ginger Dorendorf Wunderlich: Heck yes I live in Bovill ... on, off, on off for weeks ... we are stuck in on mode now.
Lori Dammon: Not yet, it’s been a little cooler in our house the past few days and just trying to tough it out.
Jerry Uhling: Nope still sleeping with the windows open fans running and glass sliding door open.
J’montie Ballop: Yes. I’ve allowed the cats into the bed again.
Carol Berkey: Electric heat way too expensive for this retiree. I have been lighting woodstove.
Eileen Cummings Strain: Where we live, we have heat nearly all year — at least in the mornings.
Walter Rice: Yes, just the other day, wife’s been begging me to turn it on since mid September lol.
Carol Lyons Ogden: A couple of mornings. But we are old folks.
Wayne Manwaring: Nope, not yet!! Great sleeping weather right now!! If the temps drop another 5 to 10 degrees, I will most likely turn the heat on though!!
Ellen Brown: Yes. My husband likes a warm bathroom when he showers.
Neena Hellickson: Not yet was swimming in the Snake River last Wednesday.