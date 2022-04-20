Are you planning to plant a vegetable garden this year? What will you grow?
Posted on Facebook on Monday
BRIDGETTE CLARK: Yes! Tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, zucchini, lettuce, spinach, turnips, peas, strawberries, grapes and rhubarb for sure ... there may be a few more things added in as I get planting.
JANIS NELSEN: Yes! Swiss chard, beets, beans, peas, lettuce, zucchini, pumpkins.
LINDA ROSENBERGER: Three kinds of lettuce, spinach, radishes, green onions, carrots all planted and thriving, adding potatoes, corn, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, zucchini, cantaloupe, peas, green beans, red and orange peppers and asparagus.
CHARLENE EMERSON: I had planted lettuce and spinach and peas just before we left on vacation but they probably rotted from the cold so I’ll have to replant when we get home. I’ll plant the shortest season tomatoes I can find. Strawberries are already in.
CHANDRA BERG: Yes, tomatoes, potatoes, corn, green beans, cucumber pickles, carrots, radishes, asparagus, strawberries, bell peppers and herbs.
ADA ELDRIDGE: Trying but the weather is trying to stop me.
HUGH MANN: I’m fallowing my gardens, both them and I need a break, and then to get back to basics. Just gonna grow some potatoes in one bed and then some stuff in pots on the deck.
NANCY ORTON: Yes, attended my first gardening prep class at the library, so ready for a successful season: tomatoes, onions, zucchini!
DEBBIE ANN HASKIN: Tomatoes and cucumbers.
MILDRED SHUMAKER-LANSING: Yes! Potatoes, beets, corn, beans, tomatoes, lettuce.
BOB BURRUS: Asparagus, Walla Walla sweets, sweet 100 cherry tomatoes, strawberries and blueberries.
JENNY RYNEARSON: I have rhubarb and am going to try artichokes this summer.
Today is National Beer Day. What is your favorite beer?
Posted on Facebook on April 7
BILL ADAMSON: Black and tan.
AMANDA KRUEGER: Blonde Moment.
SARAH SHOWERS: Root beer.
GOLDIE WILLOUGHBY YAHNEL: Depends on the season, where I’m at, what I’m doing ... so many variables.
JULIE DLOUHY: Corona.
CAMERON KRUEGER: Stella Artois.
STEVEN STROTTMANN: Hazy IPA.
LISA HECHTNER: Fish beer = Coors Light and Clamato.
DAVID COMER: Whatever I made!
ANDREW SHOWERS: Budweiser!
CARI WELLER: Rum.
GEORGE WILCOXON: Guinness.
MICHAEL WILLIAM: I don’t know what it was but the best beer I ever had was at a WWI reenactment and the Belgiums were passing out their national brand.