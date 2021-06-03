Somewhere under the rainbow

Caitlin Ruiz and David Ruiz, of Clarkston, owners of the new shaved ice food cart, Sno-Zone, take a colorful break at one of their tables recently. Sno-Zone, located along Lewiston’s Main Street, started up business recently.

 August Frank/Tribune

Caitlin Ruiz and David Ruiz, of Clarkston, owners of the new shaved ice food cart, Sno-Zone, take a colorful break at one of their tables recently. Sno-Zone, located on Main Street, started up business recently.

Tags