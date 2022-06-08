Sometimes life throws an unhittable ball

WENATCHEE — My name is Ian Dunn. I’m 59 years old and have been a sports editor/reporter for The Wenatchee World for the past four years. But my tenure is coming to an end.
I have ALS.
What is ALS? It stands for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It’s the same disease that affected Lou Gehrig and Stephen Hawking.
ALS is an always fatal neurodegenerative disease in which the brain loses connection with the muscles.
People with ALS lose their ability to walk, talk, eat and eventually breathe. The average life expectancy is two to five years. Most people get ALS from ages 40 to 70, but it can occur much younger, as it did with Hawking.
More than 5,000 people are diagnosed every year. Every 90 minutes someone is diagnosed and someone passes away from ALS.
It’s been just over a year since I found out, and my life has changed considerably. The thing I’ve learned about ALS is that affects everyone differently.
Some people might start out with trouble walking or, in my case, experience changes to speech.
As I look back, I started noticing a slight change in my speech in the summer of 2020. Yep, right in the middle of the pandemic. I didn’t think much of it. Being mostly confined to the house, I had other things on my mind.
It wasn’t until spring that something more significant happened. I was covering a football game, standing on the sidelines taking notes, like I had many times before.
At one point, my right hand stopped working. I struggled to continue taking notes. But I was concerned. I finished the game and went back to my truck. I could not turn the ignition with my right hand.
I did manage to start the truck with my left hand. Little did I know using my left hand would be something I do often in the months ahead.
Driving back to the office, I wondered if I would be able to type. By the time I arrived, I thought there was no way to type with my right hand. I called the other sports reporter and said he would have to come write this story.
He arrived with his wife, who insisted I go to the hospital. It’s a good thing too. Knowing me, I would have just gone home.
So, I went to Central Washington Hospital and ended up staying the night as doctors did numerous tests thinking I may have had a stroke. Nothing indicated it was a stroke.
The next day, my hand felt better. And that was my first meeting with neurologist Dr. Sarah Stone. She told me I either had a mini-stroke or carpal tunnel. A carpal tunnel test was ordered.
When I took the test, sure enough, I had carpal tunnel. That was kind of a relief. But there was another test, where the technician sticks needles in my arm. This is when things went awry.
The technician was visibly taken aback by what he was seeing. But he wouldn’t tell me anything. Another technician repeated the test with the same results. I was curious but not overly concerned. I mean, I had carpal tunnel syndrome, right?
My next appointment was with Stone, who was the first one I told about my speech issues. After an exam, that’s where she hit me with the news.
“I believe you have ALS,” she said.
That hit like a ton of bricks.
I didn’t know much about it, but I knew my life was being cut short. I was mostly in shock so I just listened.
Before leaving the hospital parking lot, I called my sister. I had to tell someone but I wasn’t ready to tell everyone yet.
On my next visit to Stone, I was in full denial mode, after having time to think about it.
“How can I have ALS? I’m strong. I play pickleball every day. I hike a lot. There must be a mistake,” I told her.
Stone told me her diagnosis was based on her training as a neurologist. I’ve never been one to argue with doctors so I accepted her opinion.
I did want a second opinion.
I got my second opinion at the University of Washington. The diagnosis was confirmed. When the doctor talked to me about the research on ALS, noting my sports background, he said there have been some singles hit, but no home runs.
The rest of the day I was in fog, now knowing my future was certain.
It would be some months before ALS had any real significance in my life. I could still type and talk so I was fine to continue working. I still played pickleball every day.
At first, my right hand became weak. This is a real issue for a right-handed person. This is when I first started asking for help doing certain things. More and more, I became dependent on my left hand.
Stone, who I’ve come to really like, set me up with other doctors and providers to help me, including an occupational therapist, a pulmonary specialist and a speech pathologist.
The occupational therapist has helped me cope with my increasing disability, with different tools and suggestions on how to do things. The speech pathologist evaluates my speech and swallowing. She has set up devices to help me communicate as my voice gets worse. The pulmonary specialist monitors my lung function, which is critical.
I’ve been pleased with all the doctors and specialists at Confluence Health. They have been nice and helpful.
The family support has been overwhelming. I would have a hard time doing this on my own. They have been with me every step of the way. My fiancée has been amazing, too. So many friends have reached out to me. I feel really blessed with all the support.
As I write this, I’m almost two years in since the onset of the disease. I can barely talk. Soon, I will be unable to speak. This is tough. For the first 30 years of my career, I used my voice to make a living in radio.
The reason people with ALS lose their voice is because of the tongue, which is a muscle that gets weak. As you can imagine, this affects eating and drinking.
So, I have to be selective about what I eat. I’ve lost a lot of weight but not the healthy way.
After a lifetime of independence, it’s hard to become disabled, but I’m dealing with it as best I can. I’m really weak so I need help with a lot of things.
More and more, I’m using apps on my phone and iPad to talk. I can communicate but I miss conversations. It’s hard to be funny, which just kills me.
The one kind of surprising thing is I can still walk, but who knows how long that will last. I can still drive, which is awesome, so I have some independence.
In my future are a feeding tube, a ventilator to help me breathe and probably a wheelchair.
No matter what, I’ll try to keep the positive attitude I’ve had my whole life and keep pressing on. I will press for an early retirement.
By the way, when is the Mariners game on?
