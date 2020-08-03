WINCHESTER — This little town by the lake has lain dormant for decades, ever since the old lumber mill closed up shop and many workers moved away.
These days, the town is trying, by small steps, to revitalize itself and, in the words of Mayor Miriam Youngren: “We’re really trying to make it just a welcoming little town. We are really trying to do some things that just makes it a cohesive little town that people can enjoy coming to and looking at.”
The latest project is a painted mural on the side of the Craig Mountain Senior Citizen Center on Main Street.
Cherry and Norm Tippett have been painting the 80-foot-by-10-foot concrete block wall since the middle of July, a creation that tells the story of Winchester’s beginnings as a mill town.
“There’s just so much history in the area,” Cherry Tippett said. “It’s a shame not to get it out so that people can know about it.”
The mural features a depiction of the train from the old Craig Mountain Lumber Company hauling logs beside the old mill pond. The mill pond was later expanded into what is now Winchester Lake.
There’s the water tower sitting next to the former mill, an artifact that still stands, along with a tree snag where a bald eagle is perched.
“From my recliner in our house, I can look at that snag, and I’ve got so many pictures of two eagles sitting in that tree. So I love the bald eagles, and I had to put those in somewhere,” she said.
At the far end of the mural, the Tippetts are finishing with a picture of the old elementary school.
“I assumed it was going to be a little red schoolhouse, but I wanted to go to the museum to just check to make sure the shape was right and all,” Cherry Tippett said. “Well, we found out, no, it wasn’t a little red schoolhouse. The first school here was a great big building. So I changed my mind there at the last (minute) and we’re doing that.”
All of the images are Tippett’s original creations based on reading, studying and observing the area for many years. She also made drawings of what the other buildings in town could look like with murals painted on their exteriors. But that’s a job for the future.
“One older gentleman came by and he said, `Oh, there’s an awful lot of history here. You need to build an addition so you can do more,’ ” Cherry Tippett said, laughing.
The mural is part of a larger effort by town citizens to restore what had fallen into neglect over the past several years. Youngren pointed out several businesses that have recently remodeled, including the Winchester Kitchen and Bar, the Lake City Inn, a new gift shop and a wedding venue.
The Winchester Lake Lodge also has been sprucing up, and last summer a group of residents started the Winchester Saturday market, which is going strong.
To top it off, the town acquired six large wooden wine casks that have been refitted into planters, filled with flowers and placed along Main Street.
The COVID-19 pandemic put a hitch in plans to attract tourists this year, but Youngren said Winchester residents hope the efforts will pay off in the long run.
Revitalizing a town of a little more than 300 people is a challenge economically, especially since residents here already are paying for some extensive work on the city’s wells, a critical project of the past two years. Those improvements came with the aid of state and federal grants, and Youngren said the town may need to tap that resource again for wastewater upgrades. That makes it tough to ask for more money for downtown revitalization.
But with the enthusiasm of people like the Tippetts and the commitment of other residents who are willing to pitch in when needed, the effort to continue Winchester’s rebirth is bound to go on.
“This is a labor of love, and I’m just having a good time,” Cherry Tippett said. “I almost hate to see it come to an end.”
