Some spot for a sunset

Ashley Turman, left, and Kyle Nobbley sit on the banks of the Snake River underneath the Southway Bridge to watch Monday night’s sunset in Lewiston. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley saw a high of 70 on Monday. Today’s forecast calls for a high of 72 and a chance of showers, according to the outlook on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

