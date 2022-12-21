Several people in the Orofino-Peck area have lately been finding their packages delivered by FedEx dumped along the roadside, sometimes miles from their homes.

Brenda Layne, who lives along Sunnyside Bench, said she first noticed some packages addressed to one of her neighbors that FedEx had dropped by a stop sign about one mile from her home. She assumed at first that the drop off site had been requested by the receiver so she notified the neighbor of the delivery and went on her way.

Tags

Recommended for you