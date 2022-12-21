Several people in the Orofino-Peck area have lately been finding their packages delivered by FedEx dumped along the roadside, sometimes miles from their homes.
Brenda Layne, who lives along Sunnyside Bench, said she first noticed some packages addressed to one of her neighbors that FedEx had dropped by a stop sign about one mile from her home. She assumed at first that the drop off site had been requested by the receiver so she notified the neighbor of the delivery and went on her way.
Since then, Layne said, nearly every day packages for people living all along the road have been dropped by FedEx at the stop sign, sometimes 2 to 3 miles from the addressee. Some of these deliveries include expensive items such as pet food and home appliances.
“We just all down here decided to watch out for the packages,” Layne said. “The minute I realized FedEx was doing that, I called customer service and talked to a person. They were like, ‘It’s totally unacceptable.’ But the next day there were packages up there (by the stop sign).
“We just continue to call FedEx, which is not to the local office in Clarkston. It’s like a universal customer service (number) and it doesn’t appear that the local company has gotten the complaints.
“We’ve lived here 16 or 17 years and we have never had FedEx not come down the road,” Layne said. “We all just take care of the road and there’s no reason for somebody not to come down that road.”
The Lewiston Tribune attempted several times to contact a representative for FedEx who could address this matter. One customer service representative said he only arranges for pickups and deliveries and could not speak to customer complaints.
Another supervisor named Becky at a corporate office in Memphis, Tenn., referred the Tribune to a phone number that had a recording saying the number had “recently been disconnected.”
Judy Gilliam, who also lives in the Peck area and has packages dropped by the roadside, said she has tried to contact FedEx but with no luck.
One of the packages addressed to Gilliam’s husband contained expensive animal pharmaceuticals.
“And anyone could have picked them up,” she said. “They were in a snowbank at the end of the road.”
Gilliam said the route to her home and to her neighbors is kept plowed and is passable for all other vehicles, including the mail deliverer and a friend who drives a two-wheel drive compact car.
“They’re (FedEx) choosing not to come down (the road),” Gilliam said. “It’s just a winter road and it’s not bad.
“You worry about FedEx. That road is so busy and people could just drive by and (pick up other people’s packages). To me, you’re paying for a service you’re not getting.”