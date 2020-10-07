GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County’s perennial problem of where to locate a solid waste dump surfaced again Tuesday when about 20 residents showed up to complain to the county commissioners about the recent purchase of a proposed dumpster location.
Unbeknownst to them, said Bill Carpenter, who lives a short distance from a piece of property near the intersection of U.S. Highway 95 and Shorts Road, the county’s solid waste hauler, Robert Simmons, of Kamiah, bought the property and intends to build a dump site there.
“I know what can be done to devalue property and this will devalue my and my neighbors’ property,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter said the transaction took place without anyone — even the seller of the property — knowing who the buyer was or what was the intended purpose of the property.
“The purchase was done in secret,” Carpenter charged. People who inquired “were told it’s highly confidential.” Even the commissioners acknowledged they had not known about the transaction until it was completed.
Simmons was not at the meeting Tuesday, although he is scheduled to meet with the commissioners about this issue Oct. 27.
Reached by phone Tuesday, Simmons pointed out that Idaho County has no land use planning or zoning laws that would restrict him from developing his property however he chooses.
Simmons also said that it was within his rights to buy the property without revealing his identity, which is a common practice for businesses and individuals. Simmons added that — contrary to Carpenter’s assertion — the seller of the property did know who he was.
Simmons said that he and his wife made the deal — not his company, Simmons Sanitation. And he defended his plan to turn the property into a dumpster site.
“I do believe that what we have stated we’re going to do, and how we’re going to make it look — it’s not going to downgrade anybody’s property value,” Simmons said. “It’s not just a dump. ... We’re looking at doing a lot of landscaping to make it look nice. It will not look like a dumpster and there will not be piles of garbage or waste. That’s illegal.”
In the commissioners’ meeting, Carpenter raised a number of reasons why a dumpster at the property location would not work.
The intersection of U.S. 95 and Shorts Road is already dangerous with traffic frequently traveling above the 65 mph speed limit, Carpenter said. Adding more traffic to the mix would be deadly.
Simmons told the Tribune that he plans to work with the Idaho Transportation Department regarding the intersection.
“Any time you increase traffic off one road onto another that’s going to increase (traffic), the regulatory agency will look at that,” Simmons said.
Carpenter also said most residents in that area have their own wells and most of them produce adequate water. But if a dumpster site was installed, that could draw down residents’ water tables to an unacceptable degree.
He said numerous deer and elk use that area for migration and would have few other places to go if they’re forced to move by a steady stream of traffic. And a dumpster site that would be lit up by a bank of lights at night would destroy the ambiance of his home, which is a big reason he moved there, and make it impossible to resell.
“I’m used to my privacy and to be able to go out on my deck and look at the stars and the moon,” Carpenter said.
The commissioners told the audience that Simmons is a private businessman who is buying the property and responsible for its development. The county’s role is simply to contract with Simmons to haul the county’s garbage.
And the commissioners noted that they have been trying for years to resolve the solid waste problems in the county. Currently there are several dumpsters located in disparate sites over a large geographical area and they are constantly being abused by illegal dumping despite the commissioners’ efforts to discourage that. The goal is to collect all the dumpsters at a central location close enough to population centers where people can reach them easily and hopefully reduce the misuse of the program.
“I understand they don’t want it in their backyard,” Simmons said, “but we’re not going to let it be a dump. The dumpster sites are going to be gone. It has been really hard to find property up there ... and the literal option is that (if a dumpster site cannot be located near Grangeville), then more than likely Grangeville residents would be driving to Cottonwood” to unload their garbage.
