Grandmas are back in vogue, according to a new web series called “Grandmas Project” that documents grandmas as they cook at home.
Not that grandmas were ever out of vogue. But with the angst and chaos so prevalent in today’s news, people are yearning for a time when they would skip over to their grandma’s house and enter a tidy little cottage redolent with the aromas of chicken pot pie and molasses cookies. These women preparing comfort food and stoking sweet memories are called “grandfluencers.”
I have fond memories of my “grandfluencer,” too, but chicken pot pies and homemade molasses cookies were not her forte. It was at Grandma’s house that we kids learned about Chef Boyardee’s Beefaroni and Twinkies. My grandma was a wonderful woman and there probably was a day when she made most of her family’s meals from scratch.
But by the time the grandchildren came along, she was deep into “As The World Turns” and the National Enquirer. For women in that era who grew up churning their own butter and butchering their own chickens, store-bought margarine and pre-packaged staples were gifts sent from heaven.
Sometimes what we forget about grandma’s day is that life wasn’t the gauzy picture that we sometimes imagine. Life in the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s was beginning to drift into a modern era that many women were not prepared for.
More women were working outside the home — usually with less pay and often still balancing the bulk of the family responsibilities. And that sexual revolution that so many people seemed to think liberated them came down like a sledgehammer on others.
Women in my grandmother’s and mother’s era had been raised to be supportive spouses to their up-and-coming executive husbands. Then, quite often, they found themselves cast aside for a younger chickaroo. When I was growing up, there were so many divorces among my parents’ cohorts and neighbors that I began to wonder if it was a result of nuclear drift.
This shattering of norms was a shock that some women didn’t make it through. They ended their lives in despair.
Many of these women raised their daughters and sons to be a little more wary of traditional expectations. Moms and grandmas may not have had time to bake cookies — they were busy figuring out how to raise children on vastly reduced incomes and in a society that took its merry time deciding to be supportive of their status.
Nostalgic look-backs at grandmas who fulfill our adolescent longings may be comforting. Sorta. But, personally, my “grandfluencers” are women who had the rug yanked out from under them and still had the pluck and courage to stand upright.