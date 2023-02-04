Grandmas are back in vogue, according to a new web series called “Grandmas Project” that documents grandmas as they cook at home.

Not that grandmas were ever out of vogue. But with the angst and chaos so prevalent in today’s news, people are yearning for a time when they would skip over to their grandma’s house and enter a tidy little cottage redolent with the aromas of chicken pot pie and molasses cookies. These women preparing comfort food and stoking sweet memories are called “grandfluencers.”