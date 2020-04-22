Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.