The Umatilla National Forest reopened 17 developed campgrounds, including Alder Thicket, Big Springs, Boundary, Pataha and Teal Spring on the Pomeroy Ranger District.
Some of the campgrounds did not open as scheduled following winter because of the threat of COVID-19. Other campgrounds on the forest in the Blue Mountains of southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon remain closed.
According to a news release from the Forest Service, more campgrounds will open as agency personnel are able complete tasks such as removing hazard trees. Reopening additional sites could depend on the availability of cleaning supplies and personal-protective equipment, or the presence of lingering snow or local flood damage.
Some services, such as trash collection or bathroom cleaning, may not be routinely performed at the opened sites, and visitors are advised to bring their own toilet paper and hand sanitizer and be prepared to pack out their own trash.
As of Tuesday, no additional COVID-19 cases were reported in southeastern Washington or north central Idaho. Whitman and Garfield counties have reached Phase 3 of Washington’s reopening process, and Asotin County is expecting a response to its variance request today.