Efforts to suppress wildfires near Orofino are wrapping up while work on blazes in more remote areas of north central Idaho continues.
Firefighters working on the two-fire Sunnyside Complex near Orofino were scheduled to hand control of suppression efforts back to local officials from the Idaho Department of Lands and the Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association at 6 a.m. today.
The Clover Fire has burned 1,550 acres and is 95 percent contained. The Mile Marker 49 Fire has covered 2,801 acres and is 85 percent contained.
Firefighters are continuing their efforts to stop blazes on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. The Shissler Fire, near Red River Hot Springs southeast of Elk City, has covered 11,500 acres and is 10 percent contained. The Beaver Fire, near Powell, has burned 1,955 acres, and the nearby Marion Fire has covered 913 acres. Neither fire has a measurable containment level.
The National Weather Service continues to forecast improved air quality arriving between tonight and Saturday morning.
According to the agency, a storm will bring a chance of rain and winds that should dilute heavy concentrations of wildfire smoke across much of the Pacific Northwest.