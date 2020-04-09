ASOTIN — Tension is building in Asotin County over construction projects shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some projects are still going strong, while others are at a standstill as county officials try to enforce Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” orders.
The governor’s proclamation forbids most residential and commercial construction, but there are exceptions, such as publicly funded projects or septic system failures. The golden ticket to keep working is an email from the state that clearly states the construction is essential.
Asotin County Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury said his office has been flooded with calls from contractors since the orders were issued March 25. He is advising builders to go to the governor’s website, fill out the proper forms and wait for a response before continuing work.
Adam McDaniel, Inslee’s eastern Washington regional representative, has been assisting contractors with the process. At the same time, Asotin County’s Board of Health is monitoring the situation and standing firm on following the COVID-19 rules.
“We are working closely with law enforcement and have strong support from the Board of Health,” Woodbury said. “Basically, unless you have that email saying you’re essential, you shouldn’t be working.”
Several large projects in the county have been deemed essential. The new Asotin County Fire District station on Appleside Boulevard is still in progress, along with the Best Western Plus hotel on Bridge Street and the remodel of Evergreen Estates on the Tri-State Memorial Hospital medical campus.
Mark Heuett, an Asotin contractor, said he strongly believes his two Clarkston projects should be deemed essential, but he’s having difficulty convincing public health officials to agree.
“I’m at war with the public health department right now,” Heuett said Wednesday. “I just got off the phone with (Sen.) Mark Schoesler’s office. I’m trying to go up the ladder on this. I’m going to talk to the governor if I can.”
Heuett believes the new medical clinic he’s building on Highland Avenue should be allowed under the medical-health category, and the Bonneville Power Administration maintenance facility at the Port of Clarkston should fall under energy exemptions.
“I don’t want anyone to get sick,” Heuett said of COVID-19. “I think everyone who is susceptible and at risk should stay tucked away for a while, but I also don’t think this is something we should bankrupt our country and small businesses over. There’s a lot of craziness going on right now.”
Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, said he and his colleagues have asked the governor to modify his no-construction order.
“We absolutely want these people back to work,” Schmick said Wednesday. “I don’t understand how a public project can go on, yet the private sector cannot. It’s very inconsistent. I don’t think one worker is any safer than the next one.”
The construction order is a hot-button issue across the state. In recent days, law enforcement and public health officials have visited several building sites in Asotin County to explain the restrictions now in place.
“For the most part, people are complying,” Sheriff John Hilderbrand said. “We’re just doing education to gain compliance, at this point.”
Asotin County Commission Chairman Chris Seubert said the county is following the governor’s orders, along with the Asotin County Public Health District’s recommendations and protocols on construction.
“We can’t pick and choose what projects to allow,” Seubert said. “We would like all businesses to be open and all construction to continue, but due to the governor’s proclamation, that’s not possible right now.”
Sundie Hoffman of the Asotin County Public Health District said the state’s focus has shifted from encouraging social distancing to making sure people are staying home during this unprecedented pandemic.
“We are embracing the ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ message from the governor because we believe doing so will save lives,” Hoffman said. “We really care about people not getting sick.”
Mike Faulk, deputy communications director for the governor’s office, said state officials are having roundtable conversations twice a week with construction workers and contractors to provide clarity on the safety and health expectations for essential projects.
“Ultimately, our goal is to prepare an appropriate return-to-work strategy for the rest of the industry,” Faulk said in an email to the Tribune. “That strategy will be informed by workers, contractors, health and safety experts, and local government, for how construction can safely resume. There is currently no timeline for when non-essential construction would restart.”
