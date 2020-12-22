Solstice sunset

A photographer uses a tripod as he sets up a shot during a beautiful winter solstice sunset over the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Monday evening. There will be increasingly more daylight each day in the Northern Hemisphere until the summer solstice on June 21.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

