Solo performance

With his small amp plugged into an outlet in the band shell at Pioneer Park, Brian Heflin, of Lewiston, plays guitar to a nearly empty park Friday morning in Lewiston. The sunny weather of the last few days in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is expected to continue today, and a high temperature of 62 is also in the forecast. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region