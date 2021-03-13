Solo performance

With his small amp plugged into an outlet in the band shell at Pioneer Park, Brian Heflin, of Lewiston, plays guitar to a nearly empty park Friday morning in Lewiston. The sunny weather of the last few days in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is expected to continue today, and a high temperature of 62 also is in the forecast. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

With his small amp plugged into an outlet in the band shell at Pioneer Park, Brian Heflin, of Lewiston, plays guitar to a nearly empty park Friday morning in Lewiston. The sunny weather of the last few days in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is expected to continue today, and a high temperature of 62 is also in the forecast. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

Tags