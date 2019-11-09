Solemn ceremony honors veterans

Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Lebel (right) helps place a wreath at the Washington State University Veterans Memorial during a Veterans Day ceremony Friday in Pullman. Veterans Day will officially be observed Monday.

 Geoff Crimmins/Daily News

