The tears running down his cheeks made it clear just how much Lonnie Watters misses his dad.
But that heartache was a bit easier to bear thanks to Wreaths Across America and a ceremony Saturday where hundreds of the woven evergreen garlands were laid on veterans’ graves at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston.
“It’s just a wonderful organization that puts this on, and I just appreciate it,” Watters said shortly after laying one of the wreaths on the grave of his father, Bert E. Watters, a World War II vet who fought in Germany and died peacefully in his sleep in 1979. “They should do this more often. This is a special event.”
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. Maine businessman Morrill Worcester started that ceremony in 1992, and Wreaths Across America expanded on it with a mission of “Remember, Honor, Teach” carried out in cemeteries nationwide each year.
Volunteers from the organization laid nearly 1.8 million wreaths at veterans’ headstones in 1,640 participating cemeteries in 2018, according to Wreaths Across America. A ceremony similar to the one held in Clarkston took place at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston on Saturday morning.
Sherry Domaskin coordinated the Vineland Cemetery event, and her husband, Ray Domaskin, was the master of ceremonies. He spoke of the pride he feels to be an American, living in a free society made up of many people from many races and many walks of life.
“The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price,” he said. “Lying here behind you and in cemeteries throughout the nation are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom and without fear.”
Those sacrifices allow Americans to worship as they choose, pass their beliefs to their children and travel from one end of the country to the other without asking permission.
“Our nation stands as a shining beacon of liberty and freedom to the world,” he said. “We thank those who gave their lives to keep us free, and we shall not ever forget. We shall always remember.”
He asked the more than 200 people who attended the ceremony to remember and honor active members of the military who are serving around the globe, as well as their families. He also suggested that people take a moment to say “thank you” every time they see a soldier.
“We owe them our way of life, and a moment of your time is well spent.”
After his remarks and the posting of the colors by the Idaho Army National Guard, seven special wreaths representing branches of the military were laid at the cemetery’s veterans memorial wall. Darwin Pratt laid the wreath for the Army; Willie Ziegler for the Marines; Doug Mourer for the Navy; Steve Weeks for the Air Force; Bill Bonson for the Coast Guard; Barry Barnes for the Merchant Marine; and Chris Loseth for all prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action.
Loseth received a special wreath in honor of his late brother, Patrick Loseth, a veteran and firefighter who died in a traffic accident earlier this year. A twin to the wreath was laid at Arlington in tribute to his service, Ray Domaskin said.
People fanned out after the ceremony to collect wreaths that had been carefully piled in the back of pickup trucks dispersed throughout the cemetery. Ray Domaskin instructed them to read the name of each veteran from the headstone as they laid the wreaths, then thank each one for their service and sacrifice.
He also encouraged them to take those names and research each one to learn more about the individual buried there.
“In many cases, you will find that they were real Americans with families, mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles,” he said. “They were, and are, more than a statistic.”
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.