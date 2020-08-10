MOSCOW — The Smart Flower solar energy system will be on display at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday.
The Smart Flower mimics a sunflower in its ability to track the sun’s movement, which allows the solar panels, designed to look like petals, to better absorb the sun’s energy, T.J. O’Malley, CEO of BCM Builders, said. The event is open to the public at no charge.
The Smart Flower’s capabilities and features are the subject of one of three presentations during the Solar Power on the Palouse 2020 event sponsored by Palouse River Homes, BCM Builders and Palouse River Development Co. Other subjects include more recent developments in solar energy technology and current tax incentives for solar power projects.
Latah County Fairgrounds are located at 1021 Harold Ave. in Moscow.