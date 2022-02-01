ASOTIN — A Portland-based company is interested in leasing 2,631 acres south of Clarkston for a solar energy facility.
Aurora Solar, which is owned by Avangrid Renewables, will be in the Clarkston Heights next week to gather public input on the project. A town hall meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Asotin County fire station, 2377 Appleside Blvd.
The project is proposed for privately owned agricultural land about one mile west of Asotin and three miles southwest of Clarkston, on a plateau above the Quail Ridge Golf Course area.
The company has indicated plans to submit a conditional-use permit application this spring with a target of completing construction at the end of 2024. Public feedback on the proposal is part of the pre-application process, officials said Monday.
The Asotin solar project would provide as much as 150-megawatts of generating capacity and a battery energy storage system. Preliminary designs include a substation, operations building, access roads, fencing and transmission lines that would connect the project substation to the existing Dry Gulch substation operated by Avista.
Avangrid is involved in renewable energy development through wind and solar projects across the country.
“This proposed project will generate clean, renewable energy for local and regional energy markets and further Washington state’s transition to a clean energy future,” according to information provided to Asotin County officials. “The proposed project can reduce carbon emissions in the utility sector and stimulate local economic growth through temporary construction jobs and long-term tax payments to the county.”
Karst Riggers, building official, said the solar farm will have to go before the planning commission once the permit application is submitted. Next Wednesday’s town hall meeting will give residents a chance to ask questions and talk to company representatives in person before any formal action by Aurora Solar.
In other county business:
Commissioner Chuck Whitman said an update on the new Asotin County Jail and future of rural Headgate County Park likely will be added to the town hall meeting’s agenda.
A group of Anatone residents voiced concerns about an ongoing problem with homeless people camping near the small town’s church. Raw sewage, debris, use of private property and other issues were reported at Monday’s commission meeting.
Whitman said he plans to visit the site next week with a code enforcement officer and public health officials to determine a solution.
The commissioners unanimously passed a resolution prohibiting a local income tax on wages, salaries, investments, sale of goods or services, or another income source.
The move is in response to the city of Seattle’s attempt to enact an income tax on wealthy individuals. The selectively applied tax was found to be unconstitutional, but the Asotin County board wants to declare its position in case the issue arises again.
Commissioner Brian Shinn said multiple counties across the state have adopted similar resolutions.
