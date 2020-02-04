FERDINAND — The seventh annual soil health workshop, sponsored by the Lewis County Conservation District, Idaho Soil and Water Conservation District, and Clearwater Soil and Conservation District, will be held Feb. 11.
The working will be held at the Assumption Parish Hall in Ferdinand beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Speakers include Christine Jones, a soils and carbon biologist from Australia, and Shawn Nield, a soil scientist with Natural Resources Conservation Service and local producers.
Registration and lunch fees are $10 at the door. People who plan to attend are asked to respond to the Lewis County Soil Conservation District at (208) 937-2291.