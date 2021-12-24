Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
Valley County has sent letters to nearly 4,300 people saying their personal information on file with the county was inadvertently made public for more than a year because of a software glitch.
There is no evidence any attempt was made to misuse the personal information, Valley County Clerk Doug Miller said.
The records were available on an online search tool posted on the county’s website between January 2020 and April 2021.
To access documents, people could search by name or document number to access recorded, public documents free of charge instead of visiting the office in person, Miller said.
Title companies and banks were the most frequent users when searching for deeds and other home-related documents, he said.
The search tool was used about 25,000 times, Miller said.
Documents that could be viewed on the site were supposed to not contain personal information or have personal information blacked out.
There is a feature on the software that allows personal information to be noted and redacted but an error in software removed the black-outs when the documents were posted.
Personal information that was revealed included names, birth dates, Social Security numbers and information on marriage and death certificates, Miller said.
The documents that were available on the site were those required to be formally recorded, Miller said.
They included marriage affidavits, death certificates, certificates of release or discharge from active-duty military service, mortgage documents, deeds and liens, Miller said.
Documents and official copies are recorded at the county clerk’s office to maintain a permanent record. Records recorded at the clerk’s office dating back to 1997 were accessible through the portal.
The problem was discovered when an employee showing someone how to find documents on the portal noticed that information was not blacked out, Miller said.
Valley County has sent out 4,291 notices and is working to find the addresses of the rest of those affected, he said.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News, (McCall), Thursday
Fuels mitigation, improve resilience focus of project planned near Elk City
Public comment will soon be open on planning for a proposed Forest Service project near Elk City, designed to improve forest resilience to insect and disease infestation and reduce hazardous wildfire fuels.
Under direction by the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, the Red Seigel forest management project is located approximately eight miles southeast of Elk City on the Red River Ranger District. According to the agency, resulting actions from the proposed project would improve the safety for firefighters and the public in the project area, and timber products harvested as a result of these forest management actions would support local economies.
The project would be analyzed under the Healthy Forest Restoration Act for insect and disease infestation. Per the act, no more than 3,000 acres of the approximately 47,000-acre total project area would undergo active treatment activities.
The proposal being developed contains silvicultural treatments that include even-aged regeneration methods on up to 2,726 acres. Proposed even-aged regeneration activities would have the potential to create 20 openings greater than 40 acres in size, ranging from 41 to 448 acres and totaling 2,179 acres. According to the agency, these proposed openings include multiple even-aged regeneration methods with various levels of tree retention, creating a complex and variable landscape that is more resilient to insect infestation, disease, and wildfire.
In addition to the retention of individual seed and shelter trees, reserve trees would be retained with a focus on large trees, snags, seeps, and other unique structural or habitat features.
The Forest Service will soon be holding a formal scoping period to solicit public comment on the Red Seigel project. Comments can be submitted by e-mail at comments-northern-nez-perce-red-river@usda.gov. Include “Red Siegel” in the subject line and include your name and contact information.
For information: fs.usda.gov/project/?project=59667, or contact Chandra Neils, NEPA planner, at chandra.neils@usda.gov.
— The Clearwater Progress, (Kamiah), Thursday