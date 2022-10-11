WASHINGTON, D.C. — Seventy-year-old Cassandra Gentry is looking forward to a hefty cost-of-living increase in her Social Security benefits — not for herself but to pay for haircuts for her two grandchildren and put food on the table.

The three live in a Washington apartment building that houses 50 “grandfamilies” — where grandparents take care of children who do not have parents present.

Tags

Recommended for you