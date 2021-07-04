Idaho’s Public Records Act was enacted more than a decade before Facebook or Twitter were launched, but it could still apply to government social media posts.
The 1990 act broadly defines public records as “any writing containing information relating to the conduct or administration of the public’s business” that’s prepared, owned or used by a government entity or political body.
Deb Kristensen Grasham, a Boise attorney who has represented media and communications firms in various public records cases, said the content of the writing is the determining factor, not the form it takes.
“The whole question turns on whether the writing pertains to the conduct of the public’s business,” Grasham said.
In 2017, for example, President Donald Trump was sued after he blocked several critics from commenting on his personal Twitter account.
Trump acknowledged using the account to make official policy announcements. However, because the account was private, he argued it wasn’t subject to First Amendment protections on the right of free speech.
The lower courts disagreed, saying using the account to discuss official business essentially turned it into a public forum. As such, banning people from commenting because he disagreed with them amounted to “viewpoint discrimination,” which violated the First Amendment.
The U.S. Supreme Court dismissed the case earlier this year, saying it was a moot issue because Trump was no longer president.
Grasham noted that the Trump case was based on free speech rights, not on public records laws. However, if lawmakers are using private social media accounts to discuss public business, then those posts and related comments could be considered public records.
“Just because you’re an elected official doesn’t mean your private social media accounts are subject to the Public Records Act,” she said. “But if you’re using your official title or telling people to contact you at your office, then all of a sudden it doesn’t look like a private social media page. It looks like you’re using it in an official capacity — and when you do that, the rules change.”
Idaho courts haven’t yet weighed in on this issue. Moreover, the Idaho Legislature hasn’t adopted a records retention policy. Consequently, even if social media posts are public records, lawmakers can delete them as they see fit, so long as there isn’t a pending records request for the information (see related story).
Not all legislative records are subject to such whims, though.
The Idaho Constitution, for example, requires the House and Senate to keep a daily journal of their floor proceedings. Agendas and minutes from standing committee meetings are also permanently stored in the legislative library, where they’re available for public review. However, that’s done according to joint rule and the “custom and practice” of the body, rather than by statute or policy.
And while the Legislature has been reluctant to adopt a retention policy for itself, it hasn’t been shy about placing the onus on other governmental bodies.
State code doesn’t specifically address email or social media, but it does establish retention policies and schedules for city and county records. Mandatory retention requirements have also been enacted for highway districts and elections offices, as well as a multitude of commercial entities ranging from licensed real estate brokers to insurance agents, hospitals and even motor oil distributors.
The situation is a bit murkier when it comes to executive branch agencies. They typically aren’t compelled to adopt retention schedules, although many have done so voluntarily. In some cases, state law also requires specific types of records to be retained.
The Idaho governor’s office, for example, is legally mandated to keep a register of all pardon requests, as well as any statements the governor makes in capital cases, a record of everyone confined in state prisons and an account of any rewards offered or payouts made for the apprehension of criminals.
Beyond that, the office maintains records related to executive actions, including executive orders, proclamations, news releases and transmittal letters sent to the Legislature. However, Communications Director Emily Callihan said that’s based on past practice.
“The governor’s office hasn’t adopted a written policy on records retention,” she told the Lewiston Tribune in an email. “Our office follows the same records management practices of past administrations, where we retain records related to executive actions.”
The office typically doesn’t delete comments or posts on the governor’s social media accounts, Callihan said. As is the case with the Idaho Legislature, though, individual staff members “manage their own email and text messages.”
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208)791-9168.