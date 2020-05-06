Social distancing, buster!

Pete Caster/TribuneA parent (left) of Canada goose chicks protects its young flock after an intruder snuck up through the tall grass along the Snake River at Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston on Tuesday afternoon. The quick kerfuffle passed and everyone went back to picking away at the banks of the pond in search of food.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

