SoCal firm wants to bring e-scooters to valley

Wary of the angst they have brought to other cities, the Lewiston City Council is considering a moratorium that would keep e-scooter and e-bike rental services from opening until some regulations can be enacted.
Bird, an e-scooter company based in Santa Monica, Calif., recently approached officials from Lewiston, Clarkston and Lewis-Clark State College about providing its shared e-scooter service. Bird operates such services in cities in Europe, the Middle East and North America, including in Boise.
City of Lewiston staff members introduced the possibility to councilors at a work session earlier this week. City Planner Joel Plaskon outlined some of the issues the council should consider, including where the scooters would be parked, where users would be allowed to ride and whether there is a sufficient market in the area for Bird to succeed.
“We don’t want to engage in this huge project to establish all these regulations and rules and program fees, only to find out later that the first company that we let into town fails because we don’t have the sufficient density,” Plaskon said.
Jasmine Wallsmith, a spokeswoman for Bird, said the company is working with the city to explore the possibility of bringing “sustainable micromobility” to Lewiston, and details are still coming together regarding the launch date and fleet size.
City Engineer Dustin Johnson told the council that while some e-bike and e-scooter companies have gained a bad reputation in some cities for not running a tight ship, his preliminary research indicated that Bird is one of the more responsible companies. And bad publicity has in fact driven other companies to clean up their acts, he added.
“The companies are wising up now, and knowing that they need to do a little more work up front,” Johnson said. “It was a novelty in the beginning, and I think they know if you want to be a reputable business, you need to overcome these things.”
In Boise, there are three e-scooter operations that have generated dozens of complaints to city officials. They include scooters being discarded in places like trees, bushes and the Boise River, and for accidents caused by irresponsible riders.
And while some councilors expressed support for a moratorium, Lewiston City Attorney Jana Gomez said that to date, Bird representatives have been willing to work with the city. She added that she hasn’t gotten the impression that Bird will set up shop before the city has a chance to consider regulations.
Gomez also told the council it could allow a pilot program to get an idea of how things might unfold, but there should still be some rules in place before that happens. Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder said she would support a moratorium in conjunction with a pilot program to help inform future decisions.
One of the most common problems cities face with the introduction of e-scooters has been the clutter they can bring to sidewalks. Some companies remedy that issue by offering docking stations that charge the scooters and offer other functions, Plaskon said.
“A company that uses docked devices uses docking stations that are placed in the right of way for parking those devices, and those docking stations help manage the fleet,” he said.
And Bird representatives have told the city that their scooters are monitored by global positioning satellites, and will automatically shut down if users try to take them into areas where they are prohibited, like the levee trail system, Plaskon added. He estimated it could take staff and the council up to a year to draft and enact all the necessary rules and regulations.
He noted that e-scooters — which are essentially two- or three-wheeled scooters assisted by an electric motor — are designed to solve what the public transit industry calls the “first mile, last mile” challenge, where users have trouble covering the leg of a trip between their home and a transit stop, or a transit stop and their ultimate destination. And Bird’s website claims that one of its major goals is to reduce carbon emissions by encouraging people to drive less.
City Manager Alan Nygaard noted that e-scooters have been a hot topic with his professional organization, the International City/County Management Association.
“It’s been quite the conversation over the last two years,” Nygaard said of his fellow managers. “And almost all of them have said, ‘Make sure you get your regulations in place before you allow the scooters to occur.’”
And since the regulations will require so much time from city staff, Plaskon recommended that the council consider how the effort may hijack work toward other city goals, priorities and strategic plans. But Gomez noted that the city of Boise already has a regulatory framework in place that could help Lewiston officials get off to a good start.
