Soaking in the snow

Finn Schultz, 8, of Lewiston, and his sister, Amber, 7, play on one of the last remaining mounds of snow at Lewiston’s Airport Park on Wednesday afternoon. Snow is expected in the region today, although the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley might not see much.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

