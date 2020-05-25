Soaked

A kayaker wipes water off of his face as he tries to stay above water while traversing the Lochsa Falls rapid along the Lochsa River on Friday afternoon in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests east of Lowell.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

