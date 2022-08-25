<text>ABOVE: Clarkston High students kick off the first day of the 2022-23 school year as they pass through a tunnel of high-fives from staff and upperclassmen Wednesday morning at Clarkston High School. All K-12 public schools in Lewiston and Clarkston opened for the year Wednesday. </text>
<text>LEFT: Lewiston High senior Rachel Sheppard accepts the Interscholastic Star Scholarship award Wednesday during an assembly on the first day of the 2022-23 school year at Lewiston High School.</text>
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Clarkston High track coach Brian McElroy, center, leads the student body in a group dance routine on the first day of school Wednesday.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Lewiston High senior Rachel Sheppard poses with her Interscholastic Star Scholarship award Wednesday.