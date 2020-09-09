The first week of classes in the Lewiston School District went relatively smoothly in a year where its educators faced the two-pronged challenge of keeping classrooms safe in a pandemic and learning the ropes at a new high school.
“The kids are very excited to be back,” said Camelot Principal Karla Carper at Tuesday’s meeting of the Lewiston School Board. “They’re very happy.”
The district has had no cases of COVID-19 and has established an excellent working relationship with Public Health – Idaho North Central District, said Kimberly Eimers, director of student services.
It has added steps to the protocols it follows if children get sick during the day, which include isolating the students, making sure they are wearing a face mask and taking their temperatures, she said.
Principals from the district’s schools said that generally students are following the district’s face mask policy.
It requires face masks in more crowded areas, such as hallways when students are changing classes and on buses. It also strongly recommends them at other times when social distancing isn’t possible, such as in classrooms.
When students aren’t in compliance, it’s often because they didn’t remember, said Jenifer Middle School Principal JoAnne Greear.
“Kids forget their pencil, let alone a face mask,” she said.
School personnel are also finding students who take their masks off may be doing so because they need a short break, not because they don’t want to wear the mask at all, more than one administrator said.
A few issues have surfaced that school staff members are working through, such as how to serve lunch faster with new precautions, which in some cases have been slowing lines down so much students might have just a few minutes to eat.
As the school year progresses, more precautions will be introduced such as plexiglass shields and dividers on desks and tables, said Assistant Superintendent Lance Hansen.
At the same time, the district is expanding its janitorial staff because of the additional steps being taken to clean each classroom, he said.
School board member Brad Cuddy praised the efforts and asked principals to share his appreciation with their teachers and staff members.
“It’s been great to see kids in school, but you guys are the ones on the front lines making it happen,” he said.
At the high school, teachers and staff members are handling run-of-the-mill types of issues that go with a new building, such as helping students locate where they need to go for classes, said Lewiston High School Principal Kevin Driskill.
They’re also trying to make traffic flow as efficient as possible, with the mix of students arriving on buses, getting dropped off by parents and driving themselves to school, he said.
With ninth graders at the high school instead of at junior highs, one adjustment has been having more students getting picked up by their parents, since freshmen don’t drive themselves to school, Driskill said.
