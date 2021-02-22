A man walks along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail on a rainy Monday morning in Lewiston. Just a week ago, the hill had been covered in snow, but after a few days of rain and warmer temperatures, much of the snow has melted. The forecast for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Tuesday calls for a high of 44, with a chance of afternoon showers.
Snowy blanket retreating from Lewiston Hill
