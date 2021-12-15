A severe snowstorm walloped the Camas Prairie and parts of Clearwater County on Tuesday, causing power outages that affected 5,860 homes and businesses early in the day.
By Tuesday evening, an Avista Utilities spokesman said the number of customers without power was down to 306. Full restoration of power was expected by 11 p.m. Tuesday.
The winter-type weather moved into the area late Monday night and dumped as much as 20 inches of snow on the region, according to the National Weather Service at Missoula, Mont.
The snow caused trees and tree limbs to come in contact with power lines and poles, which shut off the power, said David Vowels, communications manager for Avista. Crews spent the day cleaning up the debris and also replaced two power poles.
The power outages affected the towns of Grangeville, Cottonwood, Kamiah, Kooskia, Elk City, Orofino, Pierce and Weippe, as well as the surrounding areas.
The weather also made travel difficult, with roads slick and snow-covered. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office cautioned people to stay home if they could, and chains were required for semitrucks traveling on White Bird Grade. U.S. Highway 95 south of Grangeville was briefly closed to allow for crews to work on power lines.
In the afternoon, the sheriff’s office announced it had received 17 calls for slideoffs or vehicles stuck in the roadway; four calls involving icy/bad road conditions or trees across the roadway; 20 calls involving downed power lines, power poles or trees over power poles/lines; and 10 calls for alarms caused by the power outage.
The weather and power outages also led to school closures for the Mountain View School District, Salmon River Joint School District, Highland Joint School District, Cottonwood School District and Nezperce School District. Timberline schools in Weippe started two hours late.
A break in the snow is expected on the Camas Prairie today, but is likely to return after 11 tonight, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday could see more snow accumulate in the region.
