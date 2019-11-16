Stories from this compilation are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
MCCALL — Valley County commissioners will hold a workshop Monday to determine which county roads might no longer be plowed because of a lack of funding and the failure of the road levy vote Nov. 5.
The workshop is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, during the commissioners’ regular meeting at the Valley County Courthouse in Cascade.
The session is not a public hearing, but the workshop will be open to the public.
During their meeting Tuesday, commissioners instructed road superintendent Jeff McFadden to compile a list of roads that could be cut from the snowplowing routes, as well as figures on how much the county would save by cutting those routes.
“It is important to have community involvement in setting priorities on which roads will be affected by the lack of funds for snowplowing and maintenance,” Commissioner Sherry Maupin said.
County roads are broken into the categories of major roads, minor roads, local collectors and private roads, McFadden said.
McFadden gave the example of Coho Lane, about 1 mile north of Donnelly, as one collector that could be plowed, but the subdivision it serves might not be plowed.
The county would consider plowing Coho Lane to where it meets the subdivision at Kokanee Lane and then turn around, he said.
The election Nov. 5 saw voters reject a property tax that would have funded the county’s road department at about $4 million per year.
Without that revenue, commissioners have said the department would likely have to cut back on snowplowing and cease all road projects aside from basic maintenance.
The county may be forced to discontinue about half of its snowplowing routes, depending on how severe the snowfall is over the winter, commissioners said.
Valley County Clerk Douglas Miller estimated that the county road department would be running a deficit by 2023 if no additional funding source can be found.
“It’s not a scare tactic, it’s just being honest with people that we can’t keep doing it this way,” commission Chairman Elting Hasbrouck said.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
National, county fire departments face shortage of volunteers
COLFAX — It’s estimated that 240 million calls are made to 911 in the U.S. each year. As more people have access to phones and emergencies increase, the number of first responders has not.
Nationwide, in communities of 2,500 or less, they have seen a reduction of 20 percent in a two-year period (2015-2017) of volunteer and career firefighters, according to the National Volunteer Fire Council.
“I think every department in this county is experiencing a shortage of volunteers, even, speaking for the city of Pullman,” said Tim Tingley, Colfax Fire Department. “Pullman had some good responses last time, but they are starting to see fewer applicants and they are the biggest among us.”
Tingley said as the numbers of volunteers get smaller, it gets far more difficult to operate.
Volunteers vary slightly among fire districts. Rosalia has 29 volunteers, Lamont 25, St. John 27 and Colfax 30.
Scott Eason of Fire District Four in Palouse said they are probably down a third of the firefighters that they used to have.
In Washington, 77.6 percent of fire departments are complete volunteer or mostly volunteer.
Chuck Petras, with Fire District Three in Garfield, mentioned how many towns are just small communities for Pullman, so the majority of people have to drive to Pullman for work. He said this makes getting local coverage during the day tough, as well as in the evenings.
“We have been fortunate when major things have happened in our district, we have time to get people to show up, but yes, it is still very worrisome,” Petras said.
Greg Hall of Fire District 11 said training times and requirements for training are always increasing, and this additional training makes it difficult for people to commit the time.
Firefighters are required to maintain a minimum first-aid level, which is determined by the department’s policy on EMS service levels. They must also maintain a CPR certificate.
Many firefighters need certification as an emergency medical technician. Basic EMT training requires approximately 100 hours of instruction and practice. As skill levels increase, so do the needed hours.
According to the Pullman Fire Department website, Washington Survey and Rating Bureau requires that each member train a certain number of hours each month, according to the accreditations they hold.
“On the flip side, the people we do have are better firefighters in general,” Eason said. “The average firefighter is better than it was 20 years ago when we had a lot of firefighters. Yes, we are down on people, but because of the extra training we have to go through, we have better trained people when we get there.”
Listed in the Rosalia Fire Department application, firefighters will be enrolled under the Washington Volunteer Fireman’s Relief and Pensions, Chapter 41.24 RCW, at no cost to the firefighter.
“I’ve never had a firefighter say they are volunteering so they can get the pension,” Petras said. “It’s a nice benefit, if they last that long, but it’s not really on anyone’s radar as far as I can tell.”
— Victoria Fowler, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday