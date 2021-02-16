The snow bomb that Old Man Winter dropped on the region Monday easily broke the record for snowfall recorded on Feb. 15, but it was far from the snowiest February day the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley has ever seen.
According to Meteorologist Jeff Cote with the National Weather Service in Spokane, the previous Feb. 15 record of a mere 0.6 inches in 2019 was eclipsed by the 3.7 inches measured by a contract weather observer near the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport as of midday; an updated number was not available as of Monday evening, but additional snow was falling. The total snow depth on the ground in Lewiston as of Monday was about 8 inches, 4 inches more than in Spokane.
The snowiest February day on record came way back on Feb. 2, 1916, when Lewiston clocked a hefty 11 inches in a 24-hour period.
Cote said the right combination of conditions for heavy snow started late last week, when icy air entered the region from Canada.
“It brought some of the coldest air we’ve had all season,” he said. “And when that was impacted by a wet system coming in from the Pacific, that cold air was still in place and combined to produce all the snow we’ve seen.”
Forecasters projected another 1 to 3 inches in the lower elevations Monday night and this morning, and as much as 6 inches in the higher elevations surrounding Lewiston. A winter storm warning is in effect until 11 a.m. today. Temperatures are gradually expected to warm after that, with rain or a rain-snow mix scheduled to arrive around Thursday afternoon. Those conditions could persist through the weekend before things cool down again.
“Winter’s not over, so we still have the potential for more cold air coming in as we go into the middle to later part of next week,” Cote said.
The frigid blast of winter weather led to a multitude of minor traffic accidents throughout the day, with law enforcement reporting a steady stream of slide-offs, stalls and spinouts over the weekend and into Monday. It apparently spurred some intentionally reckless driving too, with Lewiston Police responding to several reports of people spinning doughnuts in area parking lots.
City of Lewiston officials reported that several steeper city streets had to be closed because of the icy conditions. Street Maintenance Supervisor Jason Thompson said the city deployed its full complement of snow management and removal equipment throughout the surge of winter weather, including a large front-end loader equipped with a wing plow, three other trucks equipped with plows, a tanker to spread magnesium chloride and a dump truck equipped with a sander.
The vehicles have been rolling 24 hours per day, other than the tanker since magnesium chloride isn’t an effective ice melter when applied on top of fresh snow, Thompson said. The street department’s 11-person crew has been running two shifts since snow began Thursday, but if residents see an area that needs special attention, they can call Public Works at (208) 746-1316.
Lewiston trash and recycling collection were delayed by the storm, and Sunshine Disposal asked that customers with Monday pickup leave their bins on the curb today and Wednesday to allow crews to get caught up.
There were relatively few power outages caused by the storm, with Avista only reporting one major incident near Elk City, where a tree falling on a wire left 150 customers without electricity. Crews had power restored by early Monday afternoon, however, according to Avista’s website.
The only other outages reported by Avista were relatively minor, with one affecting five customers in the Clarkston Heights for just a few hours and another affecting fewer than five customers in Pullman.
Surrounding region
Idaho County also reported a significant amount of snow. Eight or 9 inches may not seem like a lot in most places, but for those living where the snow usually is not piled much more than knuckle-high, it’s pretty exciting.
“We’re getting a significant amount of snow in the valley,” Idaho County Road and Bridge Supervisor Gene Meinen said Monday. “Down here in Kooskia, about 3 to 4 inches and probably 8 to 9 inches if it continues like this all day.”
The snowfall wasn’t enough to cause any road closures or major accidents Monday, as it had over the weekend. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office reported numerous slide-offs throughout the region but no serious injuries.
Meinen said county road crews were working Monday to clear routes and were bumping up against overtime hours.
“So far (the roadwork) is just routine,” he said. “We’ve run equipment all weekend, and the guys have worked the last eight days straight with a full week coming up.”
Don Gardner, emergency management coordinator for Clearwater County, also said that area was getting “a significant amount of snow,” Monday.
“It is coming down steady,” Gardner said. “On the side roads, the plows are trying to keep up with it. Nothing’s closed right now, and I haven’t heard of any real accidents today. Everybody’s kind of hunkering down.”
The National Weather Service at Missoula also issued a winter storm warning for the Camas Prairie, with heavy snow in the Orofino-Grangeville-Greer Grade area through today with accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and up to 12 inches above 2,500 feet elevation. Travel could be difficult, the agency said.
Temperatures, however, are expected to climb to nearly 40 degrees by this afternoon with light winds and continued rain.
In Grangeville west-southwest winds of 7 to 10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph are possible. Low temperatures in the area are from the mid-20s to low-30s.
Posts on social media platforms reported extremely poor traveling conditions Monday on the Mount Idaho Grade from Grangeville to State Highway 14 at the South Fork of the Clearwater River.
