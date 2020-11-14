GRANGEVILLE — High winds and slick roads “were blowing cars everywhere,” an Idaho State Police dispatcher reported Friday, prompting the closure of U.S. Highway 95 between White Bird and Culdesac for several hours.
Wind gusts were clocked as high as 61 mph at the Idaho County airport, said Mark Turner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Spokane. And throughout the early part of the day, the harsh wind remained at 40 to 50 mph on the Camas Prairie.
The highway was closed about three hours Friday morning and reopened around 12:30 p.m. The ISP dispatcher said nearly 20 commercial and passenger vehicles slid off the road between Grangeville and Culdesac, but no injuries were reported. There were two vehicle crashes with reportable damage, she added.
Megan Sausser of the Idaho Transportation Department said a large drift at milepost 239 was likely a couple feet of snow pushed from the bank onto the roadway by the wind. It was removed after a couple of hours.
Power lines fell onto a field near the Grangeville golf course, and two power outages affecting six customers were reported by Avista. Another outage in the Denver-Fenn area affected 134 customers.
Two more power outages at Moscow were reported, affecting 43 customers.
Mark Turner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Spokane, said Lewiston experienced mostly rain and breezy conditions, but 3.5 inches of snow had fallen at Moscow as of 9 a.m. Friday. As temperatures were expected to climb, Turner predicted the snowfall would become “a sloppy mess.”
Temperatures below freezing were expected Friday night, along with a little snow, but no accumulation on the roadways. Partly cloudy weather with high temperatures in the upper 30s are expected today, with mostly rain in the afternoon.
Sausser noted that as the storm continues to move through the area “our crews will be out trying to keep the roads open, but drivers should keep in mind that we can’t control the wind. And when it starts to drift and reduce visibility, we may have to close the road again.”
“The best resource for road conditions or closures would be the 511 app, which (travelers) can download from 511.idaho.gov,” she said.
