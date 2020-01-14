A man walks across Fifth Street in Lewiston as cars maneuver slowly through the busy intersection as the snow falls across the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Monday night. The valley saw its most significant snow accumulation of the winter Monday evening, and more was expected to fall overnight.
After shoveling the sidewalk outside the restaurant, Scott Gift, a cook at Main Street Grill, uses a moment of his break time to toss salt onto the walkway as thick flakes of snow fall Monday night in downtown Lewiston.