A car sits wrecked in one lane of the Thain Grade as traffic moves down it in the other lane on Monday. Thain Grade, Bryden Canyon and 17th Street were all closed for a time as snow worsened in the valley.
A man walks up the sidewalk along the 5th Street Grade as a heavy snowfall comes down on Monday.
August Frank/Tribune
A car sits wrecked in one lane of the Thain Grade as traffic moves down it in the other lane on Monday. Thain Grade, Bryden Canyon and 17th Street were all closed for a time as snow worsened in the valley.
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley got its first serious snowfall of the season Monday, and it made for some messy travel conditions during the afternoon.
At various points, Bryden Canyon Road, the 17th Street grade, Thain Grade, Gun Club Road, Eighth Street, 14th Street and Vineyard Drive were closed because of slideoffs, collisions or stalled vehicles, Lewiston Police Capt. Rick Fuentes said.
“Basically every hill from the Orchards to downtown,” he said.
Between noon and 5 p.m., the Lewiston police responded to nearly 30 calls for traffic incidents, some of which involved multiple vehicles. Fuentes said it didn’t appear that anyone had to be taken to the hospital.
A Whitcom dispatcher said there were only two calls for traffic incidents in Clarkston.
The official snow measurement in the Lewiston Orchards was 4.2 inches, and much of that fell during a short period in the afternoon. The wet, fat flakes easily compacted on roadways, which then became icy, making for difficult driving conditions, especially on hilly routes.
Fuentes said most of the calls involved vehicles traveling too fast or too closely to other cars, as well as vehicles not equipped for the conditions.
“City workers responded quickly (to plow and treat roads), but it was falling so fast it was hard to stay on top of it,” he said. “I would encourage people to be aware of their vehicle’s capabilities, and maybe avoid driving up hills if you aren’t set up for it.”
The snow affected K-12 students returning home from school, with buses in Lewiston and Clarkston running late.
Lewiston Superintendent Lance Hansen said district officials will evaluate road conditions throughout the night and determine how the snow and potential road closures by the city will affect school schedules and bus routes this morning.
Snow is forecast to keep falling this week, though the brunt of it is expected north of the valley. Between 4 p.m. today and 4 a.m. Thursday, Pullman is expected to get 3-4 inches and Spokane could get 8-12 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Weather made travel difficult over the weekend too.
On Sunday, there were multiple slideoffs and crashes on U.S. Highway 95 between Ferdinand and White Bird Grade, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. The accidents resulted in delays.
Idaho Highway 13 between Grangeville and Harpster was also snow-covered and dangerously slick, the sheriff’s office advised.
On Saturday night near Kamiah, the driver of a vehicle that left Idaho Highway 64 and went 350 feet down a canyon spent the night in their vehicle before being rescued, according to the Kamiah Fire-Rescue Facebook page.
Multiple agencies were dispatched to the crash site, located about 1 mile from the top of the grade, shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday.
The vehicle’s occupant, whose name and gender were not released, was found in stable condition. The person told responders they’d gone off the road around 10 p.m. and spent the night in the vehicle. The person was treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital.
August Frank/Tribune
A man walks up the sidewalk along the Fifth Street Grade amid heavy snowfall Monday in Lewiston.