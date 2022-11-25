TACOMA — Rain and mountain snow expected to hit Western Washington this weekend could make holiday travel difficult, especially on Sunday in the Cascade mountain passes, the National Weather Service warned Thursday.
The worst of the weather is expected Saturday night through late Sunday, when the heaviest of the snowfall will blanket roadways in the Snoqualmie, Stevens and White passes while folks who traveled for the Thanksgiving holiday may be trying to get home.
Once the weekend is past, cold temperatures are expected in Tacoma, with a low temperature Monday of 30 degrees.
Light snow showers with minor accumulations will be possible Friday afternoon through Saturday on the Olympic Peninsula and near the Cascade mountains, but heavier precipitation isn’t expected until Saturday evening through Sunday.
Snow isn’t only expected in the mountain passes. Areas from Seattle to Tacoma have a 50 percent chance of getting more than an inch of snow between Sunday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon next week.
Before the snow hits this weekend, rain is expected to spread across the region starting Friday, with another round of precipitation predicted for most of Saturday. Breezy winds are also expected to develop Saturday night through Sunday morning. Forecasters don’t expect widespread effects, but gusts could cause localized power outages and tree limb damage.