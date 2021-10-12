BILLINGS, Mont. — An early winter storm is forecast to bring the first heavy snowfall of the season to portions of the U.S. Rocky Mountains this week.
The National Weather Service on Monday issued winter storm warnings for large areas of Wyoming and southern Montana. The warnings were in effect through midday Wednesday.
As many as 14 inches of snow was expected around Red Lodge, Mont., and Sheridan, Wyo., with temperatures dropping well below freezing.
Winter weather advisories were issued for portions of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada and Utah.