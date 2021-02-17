Snow hasn’t stopped traffic at airport

No commercial passenger flight has been canceled or delayed at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport since the area began getting snow last week.
The airport has run crews of two from 4 a.m. to midnight and kept ahead of the snow, said the airport’s director, Michael Isaacs, at a Tuesday meeting of the facility’s authority board.
The transportation hub’s crew has encountered several challenges as they worked. A broom that helps clear the snow broke down twice and had to be repaired, Isaacs said.
“That’s our primary attack weapon,” he said. “When we get this skiff of snow, it scrubs it off. That’s the one that we don’t want to break down, especially on day five. But we’re getting there. It’s working.”
On Tuesday, Isaacs joined the effort when an employee called in sick, working from early in the morning until the board meeting started at 3 p.m.
His update about runway conditions came during a meeting where the board also discussed expanding the airport employee benefit package before tabling a resolution to cover 50 percent of the medical insurance premiums for employees’ dependents.
The airport doesn’t pay any percentage of the medical insurance premiums for children or spouses now, and Isaacs said that’s been hampering his efforts to fill two vacant positions. The premiums for dependents can run anywhere between $750 to $1,200 a month based on the medical coverage the airport has for employees.
“That’s a pretty tough pill to swallow when your average wage is $16 an hour,” he said. “It’s definitely a hardship.”
The proposal mirrors benefits for employees of Nez Perce County, one of the owners of the airport, and would cost between $10,000 and $20,000 a year, Isaacs said.
Board members had a variety of opinions. Board member Katie Seekins suggested the airport examine ways to lower premiums.
Board Chairman Gary Peters and board member Laurie Wilson said they backed it, partly because of its potential to retain employees and save money on training.
Board member Manderson Miles described it as a “middle of the road” plan.
Board member Chris Hayes had a different stance, objecting to the potential boost in benefits. Hayes noted that watching spending closely is especially important to the airport, because unlike other public entities, one of its goals is to become self-supporting.
