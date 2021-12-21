Snow guesstimates to start winter

Yes, the winter season officially starts today.
It will arrive in the Northwest at 7:57 a.m., perhaps during your final cup of coffee before heading to work?
It’s not the start of winter for this guy. Or perhaps for you. Instead, my winter begins when there’s measurable snow in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, enough to take the snow shovel off its hook in the garage and spend 50 quality minutes to clear our driveway, three cars wide. That’s a chore that is enjoyable only once it’s completed.
In areas outside the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, of course, winter has arrived. You’ve already dusted off the snow shovel if you’re in Moscow or Pullman. Or Grangeville or Pomeroy or Colfax. And good for you. Personally, I can wait.
It almost came yesterday. The Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport had a trace of snow Monday morning and it quickly melted. It takes one-tenth of an inch of snow to be, well, official snowfall and considered more than a trace. The arrival of snow is later than usual, too. Our average date of measurable snow is Dec. 3, and we’re past that by 18 days.
So what can we expect in winter 2021-22? Consider that we have La Nina weather conditions (as opposed to 2019-20’s El Nino). A La Nina means the cooling of Pacific Ocean waters along the coastlines of Ecuador and Peru, deflecting the polar jet stream northward. It tends to bring moisture from the Gulf of Alaska along its eastern edge and can bring heavy (or heavier) snows to the Pacific Northwest.
So what might we expect? It’s likely, meteorologist Rebekah Cheathan at Spokane’s regional federal weather bureau said Monday, that the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley will have more precipitation, hence more snow, than normal in the next three months, and colder than average temperatures.
What’s normal? For the valley areas, the average is 14.8 inches of measurable snowfall. Our normal is 12 snowfall days a year in Lewiston-Clarkston. That compares to the average 26 snowfall days on the Palouse. Last winter’s first measurable valley snowfall was Nov. 29 with a half-inch.
For comparison, last winter in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley we had 14.3 inches. And outside the valley? The Moscow report from the University of Idaho station was 64.6 inches. Do the math: Moscow-Pullman had 4.5 times more snow than Lewiston-Clarkston. (But remember, Lewiston-Clarkston have similar or larger multiples of triple-digit days in the summer, too. So don’t get smug.)
When was Lewiston-Clarkston’s earliest measurable snowfall? It was Oct. 13, 1918. The latest measurable? It was March 17, 1958, with 1 1/2 inches. The winter of 1957-58 had nothing more than traces of snow.
So is a prediction in order?
If so, here’s this weather follower’s guess: Lewiston-Clarkston will have 14 days of measurable snowfall and 15.2 inches total for the season.
Perhaps that will be a sounder prediction than the guesstimate (with the help of the Spokane meteorologist) for summer 2021. Our guess was 14 triple-digit days in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Instead, we had 24 days, starting early on June 2, the earliest triple since 1983 and only the ninth 100-degree day on June 2 or earlier, dating back to 1881. The last triple digit was Aug. 15. The longest triple-digit streak was from June 26 to July 6, 11 days in duration and tying the record of consecutive triples in 1967, 1938 and 1897. It was truly a record summer. Based on average mean temperature in June, July and August, 78 degrees, it was a record high summer.
And it was a dry summer. The three summer months had .67 inches of rain in Lewiston, the sixth lowest in the history of droughts in the area. The record was .65 inches in 2017. For the year to date, as of Sunday, the result was a total precipitation of only 7.46 inches, well less than the average of 12.39 inches.
But that’s the guesstimate: 14 days of measurable snowfall and 15.2 inches total. Believe in Santa Claus. Believe in Christmas. Just don’t believe in guesstimates.
Today is also the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Our days will now start growing longer until the summer solstice in June. Datebook that: Tuesday, June 21, at 2:13 a.m. (PDT), to be the longest day of the year.
Until then — skiers and snowmobilers, rejoice.
Alford is president of TPC Holdings, parent company of the Tribune. He may be contacted at alajr@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2250.