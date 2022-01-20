Snow collapses Lewis County fair building

The Lewis County commissioners are awaiting a report from the county’s insurance carrier about replacing the Lewis County Fair’s main livestock building, the roof of which collapsed under a heavy snow load Jan. 6.
Commission Chairman Greg Johnson said Wednesday an engineering company from Spokane will be looking at the metal trusses Friday. That information, along with a previous engineering assessment will allow the Idaho Counties Risk Management Program that insures the county to determine the cost of replacement and when that work can begin.
“It’s a total loss, and that’s coming from our insurance carrier that came up and looked at it,” Johnson said. “So now they’re in the gathering mode of prices for sheet metal on the outside of the building and total reconstruction costs.”
Johnson said when he first got word of the building’s collapse Jan. 6, he drove straight to Nezperce to look at it.
“It just made me sick,” Johnson said. The 80-foot by 120-foot metal building, constructed in 1965, had almost completely caved in and was destroyed. A mere 20-foot section facing Pine Street was the only portion of the building that remained.
No one was inside the building when the collapse occurred, and there were no injuries involved.
Inside were the swine pens, two livestock show arenas, and bleachers that have been the center of the annual Lewis County Fair at the end of September for more than six decades. Johnson said nobody has been able to get inside the wreckage to determine whether any of those pens or bleachers survived.
Although the building has been used primarily for 4-H and FFA livestock shows in the past, Johnson said there is some discussion in the community about possibly constructing a new building adaptable for more uses in the future.
“There’s lots of ideas on where to go and what to do next and maybe making it a little more useful for other things,” he said. “But we have to wait until we know what the insurance company is going to do. So we’re at the early stages of this right now where the insurance company will tell us what we can and can’t do.
“There may be a little salvage on some of the tin that’s still there but I don’t know there’s going to be much salvage,” Johnson said. “Everyone’s wanting to know where we’re going from here. We don’t have those answers yet.”
